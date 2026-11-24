US: Melania Trump welcomes the 2026 White House Christmas tree

Melania Trump walked around the carriage to inspect the evergreen before greeting the Chapman family, owners of Silent Night Evergreens, the Wisconsin Christmas tree farm that supplied this year's tree. The First Lady posed for photographs alongside the family and exchanged greetings with the carriage driver. Speaking briefly to reporters, she described the tree as beautiful, expressed gratitude for her family and health, and wished everyone a happy Christmas. The tree will be installed and decorated in the Blue Room, one of the White House's principal reception rooms, where the official Christmas tree is traditionally displayed. Its arrival is an annual fixture in the presidential residence's calendar, signalling the beginning of preparations for the Christmas celebrations. The ceremony also recognises the work of American Christmas tree growers, with the selected producers invited to attend the delivery in Washington. The tree will form a centrepiece of the White House's festive decorations.