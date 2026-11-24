Ecuador: Severe flooding hits Galápagos Islands amid El Niño concerns

Waist-deep floodwaters have turned streets into waterways across Puerto Ayora on Santa Cruz Island, where aerial images reveal whole neighbourhoods submerged and ground footage captures residents evacuating by boat or straining to rescue furniture, appliances and personal belongings from inundated homes and shops. Alongside military teams and community volunteers, who are serving meals from community kitchens and helping displaced people into emergency shelters, locals have thrown up makeshift barriers against rising water and started the grim task of clearing out sodden properties. The deluge is thought to be tied to El Niño, the climate phenomenon marked by unusually warm equatorial Pacific waters that frequently brings heightened rainfall to Ecuador and the Galápagos archipelago, even as scientists stress that individual weather events cannot simply be attributed to El Niño in isolation. For residents left counting the cost of lost belongings and damaged businesses, emergency shelters offer immediate food and refuge ahead of a gruelling clean-up.