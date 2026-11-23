China: 5,000 drones illuminate sky over Three Gorges at autumn festival

Flying in carefully synchronised formations over the Wu Gorge, the drones created enormous illuminated images inspired by the region's autumn scenery, from mountains covered in red leaves to the winding waters of the Three Gorges. The performance, titled Light and Shadow Three Gorges, unfolded across 12 choreographed scenes, depicting cruise ships, local delicacies and the legendary Goddess of Wushan. Crowds gathered to watch the formations shift across the darkness, culminating in glowing Chinese characters welcoming visitors to the region's red-leaf season. The display was organised as part of the 20th Chongqing Yangtze Three Gorges International Red Leaf Festival and the seventh Wushan Goddess Cup Art Film Week, held from 20 to 23 November. Wushan is renowned for its dramatic gorge landscapes, which turn vivid shades of red and orange as autumn foliage spreads across the mountainsides. By recreating these natural landmarks in the sky, organisers sought to showcase the area's scenery, cultural traditions and tourism attractions.