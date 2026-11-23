As Middle East tensions threaten peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, Chinese envoys have visited Ethiopia, Djibouti, Egypt and Eritrea, urging closer cooperation to safeguard peace and promote development.

The visits by Liu Xianfa, special representative of the Chinese government on African Affairs, and Hu Changchun, special envoy of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Horn of Africa, took place in early to mid-November, while China's special envoy for Middle East affairs was conducting mediation efforts in the Gulf.

The Red Sea shipping route connects the Atlantic, Mediterranean and Indian oceans and is a key maritime corridor linking Asia, Europe and Africa. It carries about 12% of global maritime trade and 30% of container traffic.

The US-Iran war has disrupted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, adding to the Red Sea route's importance. Rising tensions in the Red Sea pose serious risks to the economies of Horn of Africa countries, particularly in trade, investment, energy and food security.

"Everything we do is aimed at helping regional countries independently take their security destiny into their own hands and lay a solid foundation for peace in the region and beyond", Hu Changchun said.

In a joint statement last month, China and Djibouti said the Horn of Africa must not become an arena for geopolitical rivalry.