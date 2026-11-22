Morocco: A surreal sculpture park turns the world upside down

One of its most striking attractions, The House Fallen from the Sky, was created in 2010 as a tribute to the artist's grandfather. Resting on its roof at a 17-degree angle, the house contains inverted furniture, windows and bathroom fittings, creating a disorientating experience for visitors. Elsewhere, enormous chairs, tables, notebooks and wardrobes invite guests to rediscover the world from a child's perspective. The park also features farmers and gardeners with oversized pumpkin and plant-shaped heads, giant ants surrounding a mud-built structure, and colourful architectural installations. Fourtou says these unusual combinations of human and botanical forms are designed to provoke curiosity and unease, while his oversized household objects recreate the sensations he experienced as a young child exploring his great-grandmother's home. The artist began transforming the site in 1999, before opening it to the public in 2024. Today, Ramakech attracts around 5,000 visitors annually. For Fourtou, the sculptures are less about nostalgia than exploring emotions, family relationships and the memories that shape our understanding of the world.