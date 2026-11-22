Ukraine: Dashcam captures massive explosion on Lviv street

The footage, recorded by a driver travelling through Lviv on Friday 20 November, shows the moment a projectile struck a building directly ahead of the vehicle. The impact sent debris across the road and forced the driver to reverse sharply before driving away. Two people were killed and at least 10 others injured in Lviv’s Zaliznychnyi district as a large-scale Russian missile and drone barrage tore across the western Ukrainian city and its surrounding region, igniting fires in residential blocks and garages. According to Ukrainian authorities, the bombardment left a trail of destruction spanning homes, vehicles, a dormitory, a warehouse and critical energy infrastructure, while also damaging a ticket terminal at Sknyliv railway station. The fallout extended beyond the city limits into the nearby Zolochiv district, where debris from a downed Russian drone damaged three houses and a vehicle, leaving one further person injured. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had launched more than 400 attack drones and over 110 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles, in the wider assault. The strikes also affected Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine, underscoring the scale of the bombardment and the continuing threat to civilians and essential infrastructure.