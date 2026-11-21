The 16th Biennale of Contemporary African Art opened on Thursday in the Senegalese city of Dakar.

Its programme is under the theme “(Anti)fragility”, exploring the ideas of repair, resilience, and rebound, transforming vulnerability into creative strength.

In the spotlight this year is the Democratic Republic of Congo which is presenting the exhibition - “Fourth Movement: Time as Living Matter”.

Curator, Steve Bandoma, says the fourth movement here is intangible.

“You are standing in front of a large mirror that surrounds you, and you imagine what we have done to these people and to Africa, what we have done to the DRC,” he says.

A candid confrontation with one's own conscience, which examines the weight of history and each person's role in living together.

The concern is shared by young Ghanaian data artist, Whitney Chinonye Ernest.

She is active in a collective of women artists that chronicle the continent’s journey towards democracy.

“It is important to me to be here, because as an artist, the work becomes useful, at least to me, when it is able to reach people and when it is able to educate,” she says.

Ernest says taking part in the Dak’Art Biennale has allowed her work to reach hundreds and thousands of people.

“And educate them on how much effort it has taken for African nations to get where they are. And so the complexities that exist behind some of these milestones,” she says.

Preserving memory, highlighting collective journeys, and bringing to life encounters between the continent and its diasporas is also what gives Dak’Art its unique energy.

Visitor Kuadio Adai says it is his first time attending the Biennale and is overjoyed to be there seeing all the fantastic works of art.

“It’s been very rewarding, it’s very powerful to feel and see all this artwork and the energy here,” he says.

Dak’Art 2026’s official selection brings together 54 artists from 17 African countries, with 22 in the Design section, and three artists given carte blanche.

Around 450 projects are showcased in the OFF programme in Dakar and other cities across Senegal until 19 December.