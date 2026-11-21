In a landmark ruling, a French court on Friday sentenced three policemen to five years in prison each, with varying portions suspended, for beating Black music producer Michel Zecler in Paris in 2020.

It found the assault was a racially motivated crime with surveillance footage showing they hit him more than 30 times.

Zecler’s assault triggered renewed outrage in France over police violence, which victims and researchers say is systemic, but authorities and law enforcement unions claim is limited to isolated cases.

The officers had stopped Zecler outside his Paris studio on 21 November during the Covid pandemic, accusing him of failing to wear a mandatory face mask.

They said he attacked them and had tried to grab one of their weapons, claims that were contradicted by security footage.

The court sentenced Aurelien Lapersonne to five years in jail, including three suspended. Philippe Tondeux was sentenced to five years, including three-and-a-half suspended.

Pierre Plantier was sentenced to five years, four of which were suspended, and was to serve the one year with an ankle tag instead of behind bars.

Lapersonne and Tondeux were to be jailed at a later date.

A crowd applauded Zecler as he stepped out of the hearing.

"Justice has been done. It has restored a man's dignity and allowed him to begin rebuilding his life," his lawyer Serge Money said.

Caroline Toby, also his lawyer, said the court’s decision has ramification far beyond Zecler's specific case.

"From now on, the court holds that it is no longer possible to consider a civil servant's official report as a presumption of truth,” she said.

All three officers - who had faced charges of battery and forging a police report afterwards - had apologised to Zecler earlier on Friday, with Plantier in tears.

Tondeux said he regretted the image he had given of the police force.

The beating left Zecler with head trauma, a wound to the lip and scalp, and a complete rupture of his biceps tendon.

The court handed the accused lesser sentences than those requested by the prosecution, which had demanded terms of four to six years in jail.

Guilty verdicts in alleged police brutality cases are rare in France.

In 2024, a judge gave suspended jail sentences to three officers who inflicted irreversible rectal injuries on a black man, Theo Luhaka, during a stop-and-search in 2017.

Young men "perceived as Arab, black or from North Africa" are four times more likely to be stopped than the rest of the population, according to a report last year by France's rights chief.

They are 12 times more likely to be subjected to more severe measures, including being frisked during checks, it said after a survey of more than 5,000 people.