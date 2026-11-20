South Africa recorded fewer murders in three months, with 5,590 people killed, the police ministry said Friday, though the toll still averages 60 murders a day.

The country of about 63.5 million people has one of the world's highest homicide rates and has been rocked by a string of deadly attacks in recent weeks.

The number of murders fell by 204 between July and September this year, compared with the same period last year, the ministry said, continuing a downward trend in violent crime.

Of the 5,590 murders recorded during the quarter, 4,819 victims were men, 581 were women and 149 were children, police said.

Police could not determine the age and sex of 41 victims.

"The figures for violent crime in our country are still high. We can say the murder rate is coming down... but the numbers are still high," acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia told reporters.

The latest crime statistics come after 17 people were killed in two separate mass shootings earlier this week.

In one incident, police found nine bodies on Monday in an informal settlement outside Pretoria.

In the second, officers responding to reports of gunfire late on Sunday discovered a bullet-riddled vehicle near Pietermaritzburg, where eight people were killed.

Cachalia described the killings as "very concerning" and said that the incidents were often linked to organised crime.

The police also recorded 2,444 cases of sexual offences between July and September, a drop of 343 compared to the same period a year earlier. In September, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new measures to combat gender-based violence, after a series of murders in which some of the victims showed signs of sexual assault.

There has been an increase in attempted murder, however, with 7,470 cases during the same three-month period, authorities said.