Myanmar authorities have rejected a ruling by the International Court of Justice holding the country responsible for genocide against the Rohingya minority.

At a news conference on Friday, a spokesperson for the president’s office questioned the judgement, pointing out that it wasn’t unanimous.

"From our side, we have completed all the efforts we could make,” Khine Khine Soe told reporters. “When looking at the result, not all 15 judges agreed with the decision. Nine agreed with the decision, while six did not. So it was not a decision made unanimously. I would say that it was unfair.”

On Thursday, the Hague-based court found that Myanmar’s brutal 2017 military crackdown against the Rohingya constituted genocide.

In August 2017, Myanmar’s military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine state in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group.

The campaign led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes. The court said that evidence showed Myanmar forces killed about 10,000 Rohingya.

The court has ordered Myanmar to allow people who fled the violence to return home.

But it remains to be seen how much of the ruling can be implemented.

The court’s rulings are final and legally binding, but it has no way to enforce them beyond reporting noncompliance to the United Nations Security Council.