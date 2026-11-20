US: Protesters demand human control over AI after Anthropic's IPO

Armed with placards and banners, demonstrators outside Anthropic’s San Francisco offices urged authorities to rein in the breakneck pace of AI development. "ASI is not a race, build it at a human pace," crowds chanted, while others called out, "What's our goal? Human control." Signs reading "Ban RSI" and "RSI - Really stupid idea" took direct aim at recursive self-improvement, the mechanism allowing AI systems to upgrade their own intelligence without human intervention. The rally took place against a backdrop of mounting debate over AI’s impact on society, and on the heels of Anthropic’s hugely anticipated IPO, which captivated investors despite market jitters and warnings of a tech bubble. Ahead, the company faces tougher scrutiny from a Democratic-led US Congress next year, while rival OpenAI has reportedly postponed its own flotation until 2027. For the protesters in San Francisco, the issue went far beyond financial metrics: their demands centred on strict government regulation, public accountability and guaranteeing that human beings never relinquish control over increasingly powerful machines.