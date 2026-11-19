China: Trump calls Putin his "friend" as leaders meet amid in Shenzhen

With a broad smile and a firm handshake, US President Donald Trump greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday 19 November 2026, just hours before joining Chinese President Xi Jinping for trilateral talks. Walking into a compact meeting room at Kylin Villa, Trump pointed towards Putin beside the Russian flag and joked, "Who is he?" before adding: "He's my friend." A smiling Putin stepped forward to clasp his hand, exchanging a quiet word after Trump said, "Nice to see you." Speaking in front of the television cameras, Trump insisted the pair had shared a "great relationship for many years" and said he hoped "a lot of wonderful things" would emerge from the session. The 40-minute encounter, taking place on the fringes of the APEC summit, offered a fresh display of Trump’s personal affinity for Putin even as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on. Their last face-to-face meeting, in Alaska in 2025, failed to produce a breakthrough to end the war, which has killed civilians and uprooted millions since the full-scale invasion in February 2022. Trump’s friendly overtures jarred with ongoing tensions between Moscow and Western governments over Ukraine. The bilateral sit-down led directly into a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping, convening the American, Russian and Chinese presidents for closely watched diplomacy.