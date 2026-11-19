France: Hundreds raise a glass to Beaujolais Nouveau in Lyon

Flaming torches, blaring trumpets and wooden casks rolled down cobbles or carted on tractors set Lyon’s thoroughfares abuzz as costumed revellers led the city's annual wine parade. Drawing dense crowds, the festivities peaked with the theatrical uncorking of the season’s first bottles on stage, sparking music, dancing and cheers as the inaugural glasses were handed out. Hailing from the hills just north of Lyon, Beaujolais Nouveau hits the shelves just weeks after the grapes are picked, sustaining a quintessential French autumn ritual. Celebrated globally on the third Thursday of November, the event heralds the exact stroke at which the new vintage may legally be sold — a light, fruit-forward wine meant for immediate enjoyment rather than long ageing. What began as a local harvest marker is now a lively tribute to French winemaking heritage, bringing producers and townspeople shoulder to shoulder. Through its torchlit march and midnight pouring, Lyon once again turned the launch into an exuberant street festival.