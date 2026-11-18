US President Donald Trump met with the presidents of Russia and China on Wednesday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

The handshake between Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jingping comes ahead of historic trilateral talks between the three men on Thursday.

Earlier, Xi personally welcomed Trump at the airport, returning a similar move by the US president when he visited Washington in September.

Talks between Trump and America’s largest geopolitical rivals has been a source of unease as he has been less than welcoming of historic allies such as Canada and NATO partners in Europe.

His tariffs that were intended to curb China's trade surplus have done little to stop the progress of the world's dominant manufacturer.

The meeting brings together two of the world’s largest economies, the US and China, and the three biggest nuclear powers.

While a full agenda has not been made public, there have been various hints about what could be discussed.

This includes the wars in Ukraine and Iran, nuclear proliferation, trade tensions, and developments in artificial intelligence.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has raised concerns about the ending of Russia's war in his country being discussed in the absence of representatives from Kyiv or Europe.

Analysts are not expecting substantive breakthroughs on any of the potential topics of discussion, despite the unprecedented nature of the meeting.