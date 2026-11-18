Angola's central bank on Tuesday cut its main interest rate for the fourth time in a row, bringing it to its lowest level in more than a decade.

The National Bank of Angola reduced its rate to 14% from 14.75%, it said in a statement. This move follows cuts of 100 basis points in September, 125 basis points in July and 50 basis points in May, according to Reuters.

Governor Manuel Tiago Dias said the decision was driven by "slowing inflation and a favorable macroeconomic outlook for the short and medium term,” Bloomberg reported.

Angola's inflation stood at 8.16% in October — its lowest level since March 2015 — compared to 15.7% at the end of last year.

The country's economic situation is defying global trends, as many central banks rather choose to increase interest rates.

Angola is a major crude oil producer and the country has benefitted from high energy prices linked to the US-Iran war, according to Reuters.