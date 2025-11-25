African and European leaders pledge to boost trade and tackle migration

Leaders from Africa and Europe meeting in the Angolan capital, Luanda, on Monday committed to strengthening trade and better tackling illegal migration.

Marking 25 years of AU-EU relations, the two-days of talks saw the European Union pledge to support African nations develop, industrialise, and diversify their exports.

They welcomed the progress made in implementing the Global Gateway Africa-Europe Investment Package, which mobilises public and private funds for infrastructure, energy and digital connectivity.

The €150 billion programme is intended to strengthen growth and accelerate climate and digital transitions.

A declaration at the end of the summit produced a wide-ranging declaration that nodded to Europe's desire to secure critical minerals and Africa's desire for economic growth.

European Council President António Costa said it was important to diminish inequalities and promote development.

“It is essential that we invest in education, in supporting entrepreneurship, in mobilising the creativity of African youth and guaranteeing that the chains of value produce wealth in the place where they are generated,” he said.

Europe was promised help in tackling irregular migration and improving the return of failed asylum seekers to their country of origin -- a common gripe in much of the 27-nation EU.

The summit aimed to deepen both economic and security ties between the two continents with delegates emphasising the need to achieve peace through multilateralism.

"There is no alternative to the multilateral and rules-based international order because the alternative is simply chaos. And we need to avoid chaos,” Costa said.

João Goncalves Lourenço, President of Angola and Chairperson of the African Union said leaders had agreed to strengthening cooperation on numerous issues.

“We have agreed on the need to expand cooperation in the matter of peace and security, promoting stronger joint responses against terrorism and violent extremism,” he said.

He added that they would also cooperate to intensify climate action, “including financing for adaptation and resilience and support for the African energy transition”.

The two partners will also strengthen economic ties with commitments to promote investment in sustainable infrastructures, manufacturing, and agriculture, and expand mobility exchanges between peoples.

Europe is the biggest source of direct foreign investment in Africa. But analysts suggest that ties between the AU and the EU need revamping if Europe wants to hold onto its role as the continent’s top partner.

Africa has emerged as a battleground for its critical minerals and energy potential with China, Russia, and the United States also hoping to foster stronger ties.