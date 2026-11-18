Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

Putin arrived in Shenzhen in the early hours of Wednesday morning and delivered remarks at the opening ceremony of the APEC CEO summit:

"The old tools of economic domination and de facto coercion have become obsolete and have largely lost their intimidating effect. Yes, sanctions, tariffs, and export restrictions still have a deterrent effect, but they are no longer capable of completely halting growth, much less crushing the economies of competitors.”

During the meeting, Xi congratulated the achievements of China and Russia in their bilateral ties and called for further efforts to deepen “all-round cooperation” between the two:

“Looking ahead, we should maintain our pioneering and enterprising spirit, continue to explore the enormous potential and rich substance of a new era in China-Russia relations, remain committed to practical action, take more concrete measures to deepen all-round cooperation between our two countries, firmly shoulder the responsibilities and obligations as major countries, and lead and advance the trend toward a multi-polar world and greater democracy in international relations.”

The two leaders are expected to hold trim-lateral talks with US President Trump in Shenzhen on Thursday. The US has said the agenda will include denuclearisation, the wars in Iran and Ukraine, and trade.