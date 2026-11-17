A new group of migrants arrived in a small boat at the El Hierro island in Spain's Canary Islands.

Spain’s maritime rescue service says nearly 2,200 migrants have arrived in the Canary Islands over the past two days.

The Spanish archipelago is a main entry point for migrants from West Africa attempting the dangerous Atlantic crossing.

Of the over 28,000 people who arrived in Spain by sea this year, more than 13,000 reached the Canary Islands.

Spain declared a migration emergency on the islands on last week following a rise in arrivals in recent weeks, particularly from sub-Saharan Africa.

The Atlantic route is one of the world’s deadliest.

Many migrants attempt longer journeys to avoid security forces, departing from places like Mauritania.