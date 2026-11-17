African artists account for four of the five nominees for Best Global Music Album at the 2027 Grammy Awards. Nigeria’s Davido, Ayra Starr and Tems join Benin’s Angélique Kidjo on the shortlist, alongside Brazilian singer Anitta.

Davido is nominated for Oriadé, Ayra Starr for Starrgirl, Tems for Love Is a Kingdom and Kidjo for HOPE!!. Anitta completes the field with EQUILIBRIVM.

From R&B to global music performance

Tems earned four nominations, two of them for “What You Need”. She will compete against Beyoncé, Jill Scott, Kehlani and Victoria Monét for Best R&B Solo Performance.

The track is also up for Best R&B Song, a songwriting award for which Tems shares the nomination with Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz. Her fourth nomination is for “Big Daddy” in Best African Music Performance.

Kidjo picked up three nominations. In addition to her album nod, she is up for Best Global Music Performance for “Bando [Orchestral]” with Pharrell Williams and Quavo.

The same category includes “Dai Dai”, a collaboration between Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Colombian singer Shakira. Kidjo’s third nomination is for “Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?)”, her duet with Ayra Starr

Asake is nominated twice in the same category

Asake has two chances to win Best African Music Performance. His solo track “Gratitude” is up against “Jogodo”, his collaboration with Wizkid.

The five-track shortlist also includes Kidjo and Ayra Starr’s duet, Tems’ “Big Daddy” and “No Tradition, No Africa” by Ghana’s King Ayisoba featuring Rocky Dawuni. It is King Ayisoba’s first Grammy nomination.

The Recording Academy announced the nominations on 16 November. British singer Raye leads the overall field with 11 nominations, followed by Spain’s Rosalía with nine. The awards will take place on 7 February 2027 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.