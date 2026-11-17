Botswana’s President Duma Boko arrived in Abidjan on Monday at the start of a three-day state visit. He was welcomed to the presidential palace by Ivorian President Alassane Outtara.

The two leaders signed a number of agreements spanning mining, energy, agriculture and trade.

Boko said African nations can protect themselves from global economic shocks by trading more with one another:

"We need to harmonize our trade regimes, we need to harmonize our laws and practices so that we don't impose unnecessary barriers to trade and commerce.

"We (Botswana and Ivory Coast, ed.) are going to collaborate in areas such as mining, Botswana brings its extractive expertise and its stewardship capabilities over mineral resources.”

Pointing to Africa's resource riches, Boko insisted that "there is a need to address these strictures that frustrate trade, open it up, the better for all the countries in the world to thrive, to grow economically and to improve the lives of people".

Boko argued that removing those barriers to trade in Africa would "immunise us a great deal from the exogenous shocks that we suffer... when there is war between Ukraine, Russia, crisis in Iran and other parts."

While the African Continental Free Trade Area officially came into force in 2021, the dream of an Africa where goods and people move freely between countries is still far away.

Earlier this year, the two nations agreed a bilateral framework on mining cooperation and an exchange of expertise. Ivory Coast is looking to give the mining sector a greater role in its economy. Diamond mining has been central to Botswana’s economy for decades, accounting for some 30 percent of GDP. It also produces copper, gold, coal, nickel and soda ash.

"This state visit therefore holds particular significance, as it will help to increase overall exchanges, which in no way reflect the potential of our economies," Ouattara said.

In recent years Ivory Coast has experienced an extraction boom with the discovery of oil and gas, as well as coltan, gold and manganese.