Libyan zoo welcomes first white tiger cub months after reopening

Seven months after reopening following a 17-year closure, the Libyan capital's zoo has welcomed the birth of its first-ever white tiger cub.

Following its birth, the cub was abandoned by the mother and was put in an incubator to survive.

White tigers are extremely rare in the wild, occurring in an estimated 1 in every 10,000 tiger cub births, and are considered functionally extinct in natural habitats.

"Birth within a zoo plays an essential role in ensuring the development of the animals and preserving biodiversity. They also allow visitors to observe how the animals evolve, their diets, as well as their daily activities with us, while guaranteeing them the necessary care and health monitoring," said Wassim Ali, keeper at Tripoli Zoo.

Built in 1985, the Tripoli Zoo sprawls on 45 hectares of parkland in the Libyan capital.

It was closed in 2009 for renovations under the administration of former leader Muammar Gaddafi, less than two years before a NATO-backed uprising ousted and killed him.

After the toppling of Gaddafi's government in 2011, the zoo remained closed and held by militias. Some animals were killed by the fighting, while others, inclding rare species were stolen.

Tripoli Zoo is Libya's largest zoological and botanical garden.

Out of its population of 1,100 animals, only 700 remained at the time of reopening in March.