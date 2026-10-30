Czech Republic: Meerkats and cheetah cubs play with Halloween pumpkins

Meerkats searched carved pumpkins for worms on Friday, 30 October, while cheetah cubs played with their own Halloween surprise and a caracal was filmed licking another. Keepers provided extra treats as pumpkins of different shapes, sizes and colours were distributed around the zoo, where 14 animal species are expected to join the celebrations. The Halloween activities are also designed to encourage natural behaviour through animal enrichment, a technique that introduces new objects, food and challenges into an animal's environment. For the meerkats, searching for worms inside hollowed-out pumpkins turns feeding time into an opportunity to explore and forage. Cheetah and caracal cubs are being introduced to pumpkins for the first time, giving them something unfamiliar to investigate and play with. By combining seasonal decorations with stimulating activities, Prague Zoo is using the autumn holiday to provide its animals with new experiences while offering visitors a glimpse of their curiosity and playful behaviour.