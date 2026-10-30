Ghanaian teenager, 15, shot dead near New York school

A 15-year-old boy originally from Ghana has died after being shot near his school in New York City, as police search for three teenagers in connection with the killing.

Javits Frimpong was struck in the abdomen shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Bronx, according to the New York Police Department.

The shooting happened near East 171st Street and Crotona Place in the Claremont neighbourhood, a short distance from the home where the teenager lived with his father.

Police officers transported Frimpong to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are seeking three boys believed to be between 16 and 18 years old. They were reportedly last seen dressed in black and wearing blue surgical masks.

Authorities have not established what prompted the attack.

Frimpong's father, Thomas Frimpong, said his son had previously complained about being bullied at DreamYard Preparatory School.

He told CBS News New York that two students had recently been suspended following an altercation involving his son.

According to the 60-year-old father, the teenager subsequently told him that one of the boys had repeatedly bullied him during lunch periods and that he had reported the issue several times.

There has been no indication from police that the earlier dispute was connected to Thursday's shooting.

Frimpong moved from Ghana to the United States about a year ago to live with his father.

His father described him as a quiet teenager who hoped to become a doctor.

Residents in the area expressed shock over the killing, with several raising concerns about violence and the safety of children in the neighbourhood.