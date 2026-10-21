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Ivory Coast: 12 charged over gendarme’s killing amid lingering election tensions

A supporter of Ivory Coast opposition leader Alassane Ouattara reacts during a protest in the city of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2010.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2010 AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Ivory Coast

One year after deadly election-related violence in Ivory Coast, twelve people have been charged and remanded in custody over the killing of a gendarme.

Prosecutor Oumar Braman Koné announced the charges on Tuesday in connection with the death of Second Lieutenant Daniogo Klênon Lacina, who was shot by armed individuals on October 20, 2025, while patrolling a road near Agboville.

Authorities say the suspects admitted involvement, with the alleged shooter confessing to opening fire on the security forces.

The accused face serious charges, including murder, terrorist acts, conspiracy against state authority, and participation in an insurrectionary movement. The case is now before Abidjan’s anti-terrorism division.

The investigation comes amid lingering political tensions following President Alassane Ouattara’s disputed fourth-term election victory last year. Eleven people were officially reported killed during the election unrest.

Meanwhile, opposition party PPA-CI has accused the government of anti-democratic actions, while authorities insist the prosecutions are unrelated to political affiliation.

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