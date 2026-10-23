Ivory Coast court postpones hearing on Tidjane Thiam's election to lead PDCI

A court in Abidjan has postponed a hearing on the election of Tidjane Thiam as president of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast.

Two party members brought the case claiming the party's rules weren’t followed during the electoral process.

The hearing was adjourned until November 19 after the judge decided to consolidate additions legal actions.

These include a challenge brought by another party member asking for the annulment of resolutions passed during the party congress last year. It also calls for the appointment of an interim president.

The first two suits have been brought against the PDCI, while a third case targets Thiam and his vice president directly.

In May 2025, an Ivorian court dismissed a legal challenge against Thiam’s leadership of the PDCI that argued he was ineligible to serve as president because he allegedly lost his Ivorian nationality when he acquired French citizenship in 1987.