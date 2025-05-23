Tidjane Thiam Confirmed as PDCI President by Ivorian Court

On May 22, 2025, an Ivorian court dismissed a legal challenge against Tidjane Thiam’s leadership of the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI), allowing him to remain at the helm of the opposition party despite recent controversies over his nationality.

The complaint, filed by Valérie Yapo, a member of the party’s political bureau, argued that Thiam was ineligible to serve as president because he allegedly lost his Ivorian nationality when he acquired French citizenship in 1987 — a move she claimed violates the party’s statutes. However, the court ruled the case inadmissible, effectively upholding Thiam's leadership.

The decision follows weeks of political tension. In April 2025, Thiam was removed from the national electoral roll due to his dual nationality, jeopardizing his ability to run in the October presidential election. In protest, he temporarily resigned as PDCI president on May 12, citing "judicial harassment." Just two days later, he was overwhelmingly re-elected by party members with over 99% of the vote during an extraordinary congress.

While the court's ruling secures Thiam's role within the PDCI, his political future remains uncertain as the party continues to challenge the decision that disqualified him from the voter registry — a necessary step for his presidential bid.