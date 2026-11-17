For the first time in Haiti’s history, three women have registered as presidential candidates, joining 30 men vying to become the next leader of the troubled Caribbean country.

Among the women is Dominique Dupuy: She briefly served as Haiti’s foreign affairs minister in 2024, after Moïse nominated her to serve as Haiti’s permanent representative to UNESCO in 2020.

In a recent, brief speech posted online, Dupuy said she recently traveled across Haiti and found love, strength and determination, pledging to “start building the nation that our ancestors dreamt for us."

In an interview with The Associated Press on Monday, Dupuy asured that the Haitian people is ready for a woman president “ However, there's the Haitians people and then there's these guardians of the system. The guardians of political system do not want to open the gates for a woman” said Dupuy.

Next year’s general election is the first in more than a decade. The candidates include the widow of slain former President Jovenel Moïse, a respected economist, a well-known prosecutor accused of multiple summary executions and a former president accused of drug trafficking and sponsoring gangs.

Haiti hasn’t had a president since Moïse was gunned down at his private residence in July 2021 as part of a failed coup. Since then, Haiti has been led by various appointed prime ministers and a transitional presidential council that was dissolved in February.

Presidential candidate Jean Ernest Muscadin was a public prosecutor during the Moïse administration. He recently stepped down to file his candidacy for president. The United Nations has accused him of killing dozens of people suspected of being gang members or committing minor crimes.

Former president Michel Martelly (2011 to 2016) returned to Haiti in October to register his candidacy. He has been accused of facilitating drug trafficking and sponsoring multiple gangs. Canada sanctioned him in November 2022, and the US in August 2024.

Another presidential candidate is Claude Joseph: He’s a former foreign affairs minister who briefly served as interim prime minister after Moïse was killed.

A Haitian judge indicted him and Moïse’s widow in the killing of Moïse, accusations they have denied. The indictment was later dismissed.

And a last-minute announcement of the candidacy of Martine Moïse: She's the widow of Haiti's former president and was injured in the attack at their private residence in July 2021.

She was investigated in connection with his death and indicted in Haiti, but the charge was later annulled.

She recently testified in a US federal courtroom against several suspects accused of killing Jovenel Moïse.

On Monday, Haitians were still lining up to register to vote. The government has set a benchmark of between 3 million and 6 million voters for what would be considered a legitimate election.

Haiti hopes to hold the first round of elections on July 18 next year and the second round on October 4.

Some experts question whether the country, which remains mired in gang violence, will be prepared by then.

Fighting between powerful gangs and the Haitian National Police, with support from a UN-backed international Gang Suppression force and, more recently, 2,500 troops sent by El Salvador, continues.

Despite the ongoing fighting, more than 100 political parties have registered, political campaigns are heating up, and Haiti is pushing forward with its elections.