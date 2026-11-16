Kenyan farmers race to protect crops and soil ahead of El Niño rains

Farmers in central Kenya are taking steps to protect their land and crops ahead of the rainy season, as concerns grow over heavier-than-usual downpours linked to El Niño.

In Limuru, Kiambu County, farmer Elizabeth Itotia is determined not to repeat the losses she suffered two years ago, when heavy rains washed away much of her farm’s fertile topsoil.

Now, she is preparing her five-acre farm by digging trenches to control water runoff and reduce soil erosion.

In nearby Karatina, Nyeri County, coffee farmer Moses Muhoro is also preparing for the rains after floods devastated his farm in 2024.

He says the loss of fertile topsoil left his land less productive, with coffee yields falling sharply. The following year, his harvest dropped to just 30 percent of the previous year's output.

El Niño, which is associated with warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, can intensify rainfall across East Africa.

Kenya's Meteorological Department says it is monitoring the situation and issuing updates as necessary.

For farmers, protecting the soil is crucial not only to safeguard upcoming harvests but also to preserve the long-term productivity of their land.