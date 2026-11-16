DR Congo-Rwanda tensions force Francophonie leadership election delay until 2027

A diplomatic dispute between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) and Rwanda has forced a major summit of French-speaking nations to postpone the election of a new leader until the end of 2027.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) had been expected to elect its secretary-general during the summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. However, tensions escalated after DR Congo threatened to withdraw from the organisation if Rwanda’s Louise Mushikiwabo secured a third term.

Speaking after the decision, Mushikiwabo acknowledged facing intense pressure but said she had maintained her candidacy because of her ambition to continue serving the organisation and her commitment to its reforms.

She said member states had agreed to postpone the election in the absence of consensus.

Tensions between the two African neighbours remain high, with Kinshasa accusing Kigali of supporting the M23 armed group, which has seized large areas of eastern DR Congo. Rwanda denies the allegations.

DR Congo’s potential departure would be a significant setback for the OIF. The country is home to millions of French speakers and is the organisation’s second-largest Francophone nation after France.

Mushikiwabo has confirmed she intends to remain a candidate when the election takes place at the end of 2027.