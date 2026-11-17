The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen is preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, with an unprecedented diplomatic encounter expected to take center stage.

President Donald Trump is preparing to sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday in an unprecedented three-way summit of the world's three largest nuclear powers, leaving US allies wondering where they stand.

The significance of the gathering may have less to do with concrete agreements than with the message it sends about Trump's approach to the world's major powers, said Jonathan Czin, a former CIA China expert now at the Brookings Institution.

"What will be more important than the substance of this meeting is going to be the subtext," Czin said. He said US allies in Asia and Europe could see the Trump administration as more focused on accommodating China and Russia than countering their influence.

The meeting marks a striking departure from the strategy of Trump's first administration, when Washington identified China and Russia as its principal geopolitical competitors.

"We've gone 180 degrees from saying these are the main problems we face in the national security space for the US government, to now we're going to have a major meeting with these two leaders," Czin said.

The summit is expected to focus on nuclear arms control, with Trump also seeking to discuss the war in Iran and Russia's war in Ukraine. Trump said Monday he intended to raise Ukraine with Xi and Putin, despite administration officials saying last week that the war would not be part of the discussions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed concern about the prospect of major powers discussing global spheres of influence without Ukraine at the table.

Putin may emerge as the biggest beneficiary of the gathering, Czin said, gaining an opportunity to share the international stage with Trump and Xi despite Russia's isolation from much of the West.

"I think it's a political coup for Putin," Czin said. "Of the three men involved in this meeting, I think he probably is the one who's gaining the most."

Xi also has incentives to participate, Czin said, as the gathering allows Beijing to demonstrate its central role in international affairs while seeking relief from US pressure.

Trump has said he wants to pursue a new nuclear arms agreement that would include China. But Beijing has repeatedly resisted US efforts to engage on nuclear weapons, even as it expands its arsenal.

Czin expects little substantive progress, describing the likely outcome as a superficial exchange rather than the beginning of meaningful arms control negotiations.

The summit comes as Trump seeks to reassert his standing on the world stage following Republican losses in the midterm elections. Czin said the president may see direct engagement with Xi and Putin as an opportunity to demonstrate his influence and build his legacy.

But Trump will also need to show he has not made concessions that undermine US interests, Czin said.

The president must send a clear signal about American priorities and intentions, he said, while reassuring allies that their interests have not been set aside.

For Wang Huiyao, founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization, the gathering represents an opportunity for the three major powers to help shape a new international consensus.

“Last time when China, US and Russian leaders get together, that was 80 some years ago,” he said.

“Now we are at another turning point, we are at a more fragmented world, we are getting to a multipolar world, and the world is lacking strong directions.”

Ukraine war

One area where that could have an immediate impact is the conflict in Ukraine.

Breakthrough is unlikely, yet the three leaders may work out something on which progress can be made at the platforms such as United Nations and G20, said Wang.

"This three leaders' meeting could, you know, kick off some peace consensus that they can really get further strengthened at the UN with the Security Council, other members and even with the European Union and Ukraine to have a peace summit maybe at the UN sometime,” Wang said.

“Then maybe at G20 next month, there could be some even more progress on the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine," he added.

For Wang Yiwei, Director of the Institute of International Affairs at Renmin University of China, the trialateral summit will only be a complementary effort if the three leaders discussed the Ukraine conflict.

“Ukraine and Russia, these two parts, need to directly negotiate,” he said. “But they're not trusting each other.”

The endorsement from China and US are essential for both sides in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, said Wang Yiwei.

The meeting would also underscore China's growing ambitions to play a more active role in international affairs, said Wang Huiyao.

“I think we are coming to a stage that China is the second largest economy, one of the, or probably the second largest military power and even if China is not there, it could also provide guarantor roles, could provide all those active roles there, and all the countries are coming to China and looking for help,” he said.

For Washington, the summit also comes at a politically important moment.

President Trump faces pressure to demonstrate that his foreign and economic policies can deliver results at home, while managing relations with both Beijing and Moscow.

“For President Trump also it is very important because after the ‘Waterloo’ in the midterm election,” said Wang Yiwei.

“So they need to get some beef back and then to show the policy still succeeds," he added.