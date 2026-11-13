Ukraine: Russian drone attacks hit Kyiv hospital, leave two dead in Odesa

In the capital's Shevchenkivskyi district, a strike sparked a fire at a medical facility and partially destroyed its second floor, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported. Hospital staff evacuated 30 people, while emergency crews rescued another seven. Footage released by the emergency service shows patients being helped to safety, including people using wheelchairs and crutches, as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze. Other images reveal damaged windows, smoke rising from the building and rescue workers moving through hospital corridors. The fire had been extinguished. In the southern port city of Odesa, a separate Russian drone attack killed two people and injured five others, according to Serhii Lysak, head of the city's military administration. A private house and several vehicles were also damaged in the strikes, while nighttime footage shows firefighters tackling a blaze at the scene. The attacks affected two major Ukrainian cities, with emergency services responding to fires, damaged buildings and casualties. In Kyiv, the evacuation of patients highlighted the disruption caused when medical facilities are struck, particularly for people with reduced mobility. The incidents come as Russia continues its aerial attacks on Ukraine more than four years after launching its full-scale invasion in February 2022.