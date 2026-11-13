Portugal: Humanoid robots take centre stage at Web Summit 2026

Nine Chinese humanoid robots performed a synchronised dance routine at Web Summit 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal, drawing cheers from thousands of spectators at the MEO Arena. Developed by Chinese robotics company AgiBot, the machines took centre stage as the technology conference opened on 9 November. For the first time, humanoid robots also appeared as official speakers, joining discussions and demonstrations alongside human presenters. Elsewhere, visitors discovered Galbot's wheeled, two-armed robot, designed for tasks in shops, pharmacies and factories. The summit attracted around 70,000 participants from 164 countries, with China sending its largest delegation to date, including more than 50 figures from its artificial intelligence and robotics sectors. Founded in Dublin in 2009, Web Summit moved to Lisbon in 2016 and has since become one of Europe's major technology gatherings. This year's edition brought together thousands of start-ups, investors and industry leaders, with founder Paddy Cosgrave highlighting China's growing influence in the sector. The conference also faced disruption when Storm Charles forced organisers to cancel the programme on 11 November, before activities resumed for the final day on 12 November. Despite the interruption, the event showcased advances in robotics and automation, while reinforcing Lisbon's position as an international meeting point for technology and investment.