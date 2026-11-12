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Ghana announces first-ever hydrocarbon discovery in carbonate reserve

ARCHIVE - An oil platform located at the Leviathan offshore gas field in Israel, September 20, 2024   -  
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Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

John Dramani Mahama

Ghana has reached a new milestone in its energy sector. The country has announced the discovery of hydrocarbons off its coast, in a type of reservoir never before successfully identified within its territory.

The discovery was made in the Deepwater Cape Three Points offshore block, located approximately 148 kilometers off the Ghanaian coast. The Nya Gyidie-1X exploration well revealed the presence of hydrocarbons in a carbonate geological formation—a first for the country.

According to President John Dramani Mahama, this breakthrough opens up new prospects for oil and gas exploration in Ghana. Until now, the country’s commercial discoveries had primarily been found in sandstone reservoirs.

Located in waters more than 2,200 metres deep, the well has not yet yielded information on the type or size of the resource. Further analysis is underway to gauge the full extent of the potential.

Ghanaian authorities hope that this development will attract new investment and bolster national energy production. The government is particularly focused on revitalising offshore exploration and replenishing its hydrocarbon reserves.

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