Uganda: “Climate of fear” reigns at Kingfisher oil field - US rights group

Non-profit organisation Climate Rights International (CRI) urges banks, financial institutions, and insurers to decline to provide further support for Uganda's Kingfisher oil project.

The group says it has documented widespread human rights abuses, environmental damage at the site in eastern Uganda.

A 156-page report was published on Monday (Sep. 02). It is based on 98 interviews.

Families notably described "pressure and intimidation" by officials from TotalEnergies's Ugandan subsidiary and its subcontractors "to agree to low levels of compensation. that was inadequate to buy replacement land".

CRI said "numerous women" reported sexual violence resulting from "threats, intimidation, or coercion by soldiers in the Kingfisher project area".

The Kingfisher project is part of the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

Chinese CNOOC operates the Kingfisher field on behalf of the Joint Venture Partners French TotalEnergies E&P and Uganda National Oil Company.

Brad Adams, executive director at Climate Rights International, said it was “appalling that a project that is touted as bringing prosperity to the people of Uganda is instead leaving them the victims of violence, intimidation and poverty.”

Those who back the project say it will boost economic development to landlocked Uganda.

Speaking at the mid-year media briefing on the developments in Uganda’s oil and gas sector last month, the energy ministry said that balancing economic growth, social development and environmental conservation remain a priority.