Trial of more than 1,200 people accused of illegal gold mining opens in Conakry

The trial of more than 1,200 people charged with illegal gold mining opened in Conakry on Wednesday amid a recent crackdown on the practice.

The defendants were arrested in Guinea's northeastern gold-producing region of Siguiri.

A number of local officials have also been struck off, accused of promoting and facilitating illegal mining.

Sidiki Berete is representing the officials:

“We cannot go after our authorities, who were appointed barely four months ago and inherited this situation. Criminal liability is personal. As for corruption, the individuals arrested have publicly stated in court that they do not even know these officials, that there was no contact, and that they did not have their authorization. No money was involved. Therefore, there is no connection.”

Guinea's clandestine mines drew people from across West Africa looking for work.

When the ban took effect on 2 November, tens of thousands were deported. Neighboring Mali is warning of a humanitarian catastrophe. Burkina Faso has complained its citizens were subjected to inhumane treatment.

The miners' lawyer Abou Camara says they're not the ones who should be on trial.

“The real culprits are elsewhere, not my clients. We must not use my clients as scapegoats. They are not the ones [responsible]. They are far from being connected to these acts of illicit enrichment."

Guinea is rich in mineral resources, particularly gold and bauxite. Authorities are trying to curb environmental challenges resulting from artisanal gold mining, including land degradation and the pollution of waterways.