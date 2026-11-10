DR Congo sentences 66 soldiers to death for fleeing rebel fighting

A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo has sentenced 66 soldiers to death for offences including desertion, mutiny and disobeying orders during fighting with rebels in the country's east, according to local media.

The soldiers were among 71 troops tried in Walikale, North Kivu province. Four were acquitted, while one received a 10-year prison sentence.

The case followed reports that the troops abandoned their positions during clashes with rebel fighters on 20th October. Military authorities say the prosecutions are part of efforts to restore discipline within the armed forces.

Eastern DR Congo has been gripped by years of violence involving government troops and armed groups, including the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels.

The Congolese military has faced criticism over poor organisation, inadequate equipment and low pay, factors that have complicated its operations against insurgents.

The latest verdicts come weeks after 27 other soldiers received death sentences for allegedly retreating from the frontline.

DR Congo resumed the use of capital punishment in its legal framework in March 2024, ending a two-decade suspension of executions. The government argued that tougher penalties were necessary to tackle treason and serious offences within the military.

Human rights organisations have condemned the move, warning against the use of capital punishment. No executions have been officially reported since the moratorium was lifted.