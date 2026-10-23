Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Pics of the day

Pix of the Day, 23rd October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 23rd October, 2026 - Across the world-------France deploys 70,000 police, shuts Paris museums ahead of protests---------WHO: Africa facing 'complex' Ebola outbreak after Nigeria reports first case---------Tigray is still at war, rebel leader warns, claiming tactical victories----------South African author defends use of AI to write her books---------Ivory Coast court postpones hearing on Tidjane Thiam's election to lead PDCI--------

More about
World Tour Romania Ukraine Taiwan news

up next

More from Pics of the day

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..