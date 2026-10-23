Pix of the Day, 23rd October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 23rd October, 2026 - Across the world-------France deploys 70,000 police, shuts Paris museums ahead of protests---------WHO: Africa facing 'complex' Ebola outbreak after Nigeria reports first case---------Tigray is still at war, rebel leader warns, claiming tactical victories----------South African author defends use of AI to write her books---------Ivory Coast court postpones hearing on Tidjane Thiam's election to lead PDCI--------