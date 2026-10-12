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Pix of the Day, 12 October, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 12 October, 2026 - Across the world----------- Flights to Mekelle resume after Ethiopian forces recapture Tigray capital--------Algeria arrests 61 Moroccan nationals on suspicion of planning 'acts of sabotage'-----------Houthi rebels claim new strikes on Saudi airports and energy facilities-----------Fuel shortage persists in Malawi and disrupts daily life---------IMF-World Bank meetings kick off in Thailand with energy shock, AI on agenda

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