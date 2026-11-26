Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday expressed her concern over a Ukrainian drone strike in the Libyan port city of Benghazi against a Russian warship and a cargo vessel.

Meloni spoke in Brussels ahead of a European Union leaders’ meeting convened to discuss the bloc’s next long-term budget and a new loan to help Ukraine meet its economic and military needs.

“You know my support, and the Italian support for Ukraine. But I think that the war should not and cannot be expanded to the Mediterranean. I think that we must be very clear about this,” Meloni, a staunch ally of Ukraine, told reporters.

“I think we must do our best to continue to help Ukraine defend itself, but we must also defend the security of our borders and our citizens, and so I have been and intend to continue to be very clear about this with President Zelenskyy and Ukraine,” she said.

The strike was not the first time Ukraine used Libya to attack Russian vessels.

In March, Ukrainian sea drones struck and badly damaged a Russian-flagged tanker carrying liquefied natural gas near Maltese waters.

Sunday’s attack, however, is a potentially significant escalation in Ukraine’s attacks on Russian interests overseas.

Oil-rich Libya, a former Italian colony, has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 became a civil war that toppled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed.

For much of the past decade, the country has remained divided between two administrations backed by rival foreign powers.

Libya is strategically important for Italy, connected to the North African country with direct oil and gas undersea pipelines.

Italian oil giant ENI also runs several important fields and terminals in the west of the country.