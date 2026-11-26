Sierra Leone was once ranked as the most dangerous place in the world to give birth. Now, it is estimated that maternal mortality rates have fallen by nearly 80%, from more than 1,600 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 354 in 2023, according to UN estimates.

Twenty-eight-year-old trader Fatmata Kamara says she could not afford ultrasound scans during her first two pregnancies.

At Freetown’s Princess Christian Maternity Hospital for a routine checkup late in her pregnancy, she is taking advantage of the country’s free healthcare initiative for pregnant women that has been in place since 2010.

She said things have gotten better in recent years.

“This is my third pregnancy. They are giving us more care now than the previous ones, because the medicines they’re giving us are not the same as before,” she said.

A 300-day campaign launched this year is Sierra Leone’s latest push to make childbirth safer.

The World Health Organization attributes the country’s declining maternal mortality rate to expanded health services, the maternal healthcare initiative, and the training of more skilled birth attendants.

"Before, when we wanted to scan our patients, we sent them out of the facility,” said midwife Umu Fye, who works at the hospital where Kamara is receiving care.

But now, she said, midwives are trained on sonography.

“So, we can be able to identify the foetal heart rate, the position, estimate the foetal weight, and so it has helped a great way,” she said.

Fye also said in recent years there has been more training for midwives and more medication available to treat common health problems during and after pregnancy, including drugs to treat severe bleeding after childbirth, a major cause of maternal death.

Francis Moses, the Health Ministry’s director of reproductive and child health, said Sierra Leone is training more specialists at home.

“We have now shifted from having our specialists being trained in other countries to having homegrown post-graduate training here,” he said.

Last month, the ministry reported that maternal deaths fell 31.3% and child deaths fell 12.7% compared with the same period in 2025, citing data from hospitals.

But gaps in care remain.

Some pregnant women say public hospitals charge them for services that should be free. And poor roads can keep women from reaching emergency care.

"Not too long ago, we lost a pregnant woman on the way to hospital in an ambulance. We had to send two to pick her up. The first one went, got stuck in mud, one of the tyres came off,” Francis Moses said.

“We had to send in a second and it also got stuck in the mud. And unfortunately, we couldn't get her to care on time, and we lost her.”

It is estimated that 180,000 women die across Africa each year from pregnancy- and childbirth-related causes.