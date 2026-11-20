Nearly 589 million children – one in four worldwide – lived in conflict zones in 2025, the highest number recorded since the end of the Cold War in 1990, according to an annual report by Save the Children.

The vast majority are in the Middle East and Africa, where prolonged conflicts continue to expose children to hunger, displacement, injury and psychological trauma.

In Yemen, a young girl diagnosed with severe acute malnutrition is fighting for her life, while a six-year-old boy is still recovering after an unexploded device detonated as he walked home from school, leaving him with serious injuries and lasting trauma.

In Syria, years of conflict have forced children from their homes repeatedly. Many now live in overcrowded displacement camps or makeshift shelters, with limited access to education and basic services.

Save the Children warns that the situation could deteriorate further in 2026, as fighting continues across the Middle East, including Iran, Lebanon and Yemen.

Despite a ceasefire, conditions in Gaza also remain dire, with continued strikes and restricted access to essential supplies.

The organisation says millions of children remain trapped in conflict, facing threats to their lives, education and future.