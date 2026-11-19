In Nigeria, deaf communities are fighting to preserve indigenous sign languages that have existed long before formal sign language education was introduced in the country.

In Abuja, 37-year-old Umaru Zayyanu uses Hausa sign language, which has become a common means of communication among deaf people across northern Nigeria.

He describes the language as part of his cultural identity, stressing the importance of developing and preserving indigenous forms of communication.

“It is our culture and identity,” Zayyanu says, adding that deaf communities already had their own languages before formal schooling.

For Sanni Lawal, a deaf laundry worker, the ambition is to see indigenous sign languages spread beyond local communities and gain wider recognition.

Researchers warn that limited funding, poor documentation and the growing dominance of formal sign languages could put some indigenous systems at risk of disappearing.

Sign language researcher Taiwo Ajayi says documenting and developing these languages is essential, particularly for deaf people who have never had access to formal education.

Activists are now calling for greater recognition and investment to ensure Nigeria's linguistic diversity is not lost.