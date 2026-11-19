Pix of the Day, 19th November, 2026 - Across the world

Pix of the Day, 19th November, 2026 - Across the world - Trump, Xi and Putin hold historic trilateral talks on global security - Egypt secures $2.3 Billion IMF deal as economic recovery gains momentum - Study finds Islam on track to replace Christianity as biggest religion - At least one dead in latest migrant boat disaster off Senegal's coast - Sudan court hands RSF leader Hemedti second death sentence over $396 million scandal - Myanmar committed genocide against Rohingya, ICJ finds