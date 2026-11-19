Ukraine: Four killed and at least 13 injured in Russian strike on Odesa

According to Oleh Kiper, governor of the regional military administration, three separate Russian strikes hit the district over the course of the morning, tearing into apartment buildings, cafés, shops and parked cars. Video published by the State Emergency Service captured crews fighting flames inside gutted structures and extinguishing smouldering vehicles, as medics carried injured civilians on stretchers towards ambulances. Glass and masonry carpeted the streets while emergency workers combed the scene. Authorities noted that the true extent of the destruction and the number of wounded are still being tallied, with rescue teams working alongside damaged homes and cars as local residents gathered in the vicinity. The assault underscores relentless Russian bombardments across Ukrainian cities while both capitals await confirmation of the next round of US-mediated negotiations to end the war. More than four years after Russia began its full-scale invasion on 24 February 2022, the conflict continues to batter Ukraine’s cities and infrastructure. Wednesday’s attack brought further ruin to Odesa’s historic core, an area celebrated for its landmark architecture and dense civilian neighbourhoods.