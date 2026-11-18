A staggering 48 national teams are set to compete at the FIFA Under 17 World Cup from Thursday 19th November 2016 in Doha, Qatar. The teams are drawn into 12 groups and the winner set for major boost and accolade if they win the coveted tournament.

A total of 104 games will be featured, which also includes a round of 32 knockouts.

This is the second tournament Qatar is hosting in a series of five through 2029.

Games will be played at Aspire Zone, Doha's prestigious talent centre meant to nature young and upcoming talents. The venue is able to host 8 matches in a day and will feature mostly the group matches at the beginning of the tournament.

-Africa representation-

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will be represented by a total of 10 national teams. They include, Algeria, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda.

The 2025 edition saw 9 out of 10 African nations advance to the knockout stage with Morocco and Burkina Faso reaching the quarterfinals. No African team reach the semis.

-Notable African teams to watch-

Uganda has been one of the most improved teams in Africa. Can they pull another surprise this year? As debutants in the last competition, they pulled up two major upsets, defeating France 1-0 in the group state and knocking off the African giants, Senegal in the round of 32.

Another team to watch is Senegal. The Lions of Teranga are the African Champions in this year's AFCON 2026 Under-17 competition. They topped their group in the last World Cup edition but were eliminated by Uganda in the round of 32.

-Previous winners from Africa-

Though not present in this year's competition, Nigeria and Ghana have won the most finals with a total of 7 titles under their names. Nigeria has won a combine five times, the most in the tournament while Ghana twice. Nigeria won it in the years in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013, and 2015 while finishing runners-up thrice in 1987, 2001, and 2009. Ghana won it in 1987, 2001, and 2009 while finishing runners-up twice in 1993 and 1997.

Mali is the only other African team that reached the final in 2015 but got defeated by Nigeria.