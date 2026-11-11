FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 set for November kick-off

The countdown to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026™ is underway, with participating teams arriving in Doha ahead of the tournament. The competition will bring together 48 national teams for 104 matches from 19 November to 13 December.

Cameroon, Morocco, Mozambique, Senegal, Algeria, Tanzania, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Uganda and Mali will represent Africa at the tournament.

Teams from Saudi Arabia, China, New Caledonia, Honduras, New Zealand, Vietnam, the Republic of Korea and Costa Rica have also arrived, with the remaining squads expected in the coming days.

Qatar 2026 is the second of five consecutive editions to be hosted by the country through 2029. The expanded 48-team format, introduced last year, will feature seven debutants: Greece, Montenegro, Mozambique, Romania, Serbia, Tanzania and Vietnam. China will also return to the FIFA U-17 World Cup™ for the first time in 21 years.

The Aspire Zone Competition Complex will host matches throughout the tournament, staging up to eight games per day during the group stage and Round of 32. The single-venue format was also used at the 2025 edition, allowing talent scouts to watch emerging players at one location.

Hosts Qatar will open their campaign against Panama on Thursday, 19 November, at 6:30 PM at Aspire Zone. The final is scheduled for 13 December at 7:00 PM at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.