FIFA suspends Egypt's head coach over criticism of World Cup referee

Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan has been handed a three-match suspension by football's governing body FIFA for criticizing a referee during the 2026 World Cup.

Forward Mostafa Zico has been banned for five matches - putting him on the bench until June.

After losing 2-3 against Argentina in the round of 16, Hassan said his team was "cheated" out of a place in the quarter-finals, blaming referring mistakes.

Zico insulted the referee in a post-match interview.

Hassan's brother Ibrahim, who directs Egypt's national team, has also been suspended for three matches.

The Egyptian Football Association said it has asked FIFA to justify the decision and would then decide whether or not to appeal.

If the suspensions stand, Hossam and Ibrahim Hassan will miss November's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Malawi.