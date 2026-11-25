Egypt secured a place in the knockout round of 32 after beating Panama 4-1 in a thrilling match in Qatar. They are the second African team to reach the next round, following Uganda, and finished second in Group A.

Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Ebeid credited the team’s unity for the result.

“The whole team worked like a family,” he said. “We help each other defensively, in attack and in midfield. The spirit in the team is incredible. We don’t play like a team; we play like a family.”

Haiti, meanwhile, were eliminated after losing 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Winger Kiki Ramos said the team gave everything in a challenging group that also featured France and Uruguay.

“We played against a very tough group, but we were always giving everything,” Ramos said. “I’m very happy to be able to play in this World Cup.”

Haiti coach Kowsky Sainvil acknowledged the team had not been fully prepared, particularly for the match against France, and said the experience should help them work harder going forward.

More teams, including Senegal, Mali and Cameroon, are expected to compete for places in the knockout round on Thursday and Friday.