Uganda sealed qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup round of 32 with a commanding 6-0 win over New Caledonia.

Attacking midfielder Ismael Magala said the team’s early scoring plan worked as intended.

“The plan was to score in the early minutes, like five minutes, if not possible ten minutes,” he said. Uganda scored inside the first five minutes, then added more before half-time.

“In the second half we came because we knew we had to score more goals so that we can be secure,” Magala added.

Head coach Laryea Kingston praised his players for responding under pressure.

“The boys did very well. You can see the kind of pressure that was on them but they turned up tonight and they started scoring goals,” he said, calling the result “very good.”

Kingston also noted that South Korea’s win over Ecuador helped Uganda qualify.

Uganda had earlier lost to South Korea and drawn with Ecuador in Group B.

The team will now await its opponent in the round of 32.