The United Nations on Tuesday warned that funding cuts are threatening decades of gains in the fight against HIV and AIDS, which still claims 1,600 lives every day.

The UNAIDS agency said in its annual report that it expects 2027 data will show an increase in new infections for the first time in years, after being on the cusp of ending AIDS.

"The world has moved closer towards controlling the HIV pandemic, but changes in funding and resulting service disruptions jeopardise this progress," it said.

Its executive director, Winnie Byanyima, said it had seen a steady decline in resources from European donors, and then “a sudden big cut from the American side”.

“Combined together, it comes to an 18 per cent cut last year. This resulted in the closure of many clinics,” she said.

“We're seeing fewer people coming to test, which means there are many people out there who don't know their status who are spreading the disease."

The HIV virus that attacks the immune systems and causes AIDS was once a death sentence, but life-saving medicine has turning it into a manageable health condition.

A twice-yearly injectable drug, lenacapavir, and other new long-acting prevention innovations in the pipeline, "offer the prospect of protecting millions more people from acquiring HIV".

"We are having these scientific breakthroughs, but also having political breakdown. The consensus, the global solidarity that has driven this disease down is breaking down,” said Byanyima.

“So, we're saying a scientific breakthrough is not a breakthrough unless it can be accessed by everybody."

The agency says the brunt of the impact from these cuts is expected to be felt in sub-Saharan Africa, which remains the region most affected by HIV.

Over 26 million people live with the virus on the continent.

The UN says that while some countries have managed to increase domestic HIV spending, some African nations face impossible budgetary choices.

Many of them relied heavily on external funding for the fight against HIV.

"The world is sleepwalking into a preventable crisis," said Byanyima. "Every clinic that closes, every outreach worker who loses their job and every young woman turned away from prevention services today risks becoming a new HIV infection tomorrow."

Though governments acted quickly to safeguard their HIV treatment programmes, "prevention services and community systems have been badly affected", the agency said.

Approximately 570,000 people worldwide lost their lives to AIDS in 2025, down from 600,000 in 2024 and 1.3 million in 2010.

Based on data from 172 countries, the agency estimated that last year, 41 million people were living with HIV - of whom 32.1 million were accessing antiretroviral therapy.

As more people with HIV take antiretroviral medication, the risk of the virus being transmitted also decreases, the organisation said.

It is estimated that 1.2 million people contracted HIV in 2025 - down from 1.3 million the year before, and well down from the peak of 3.5 million in 1994.